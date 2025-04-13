Adeleke Takes Action Against Illegal Tax Collection And Document Forgery By Sacked Council Leaders

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on the State Commissioner of Police to take immediate steps to address the issue of unauthorized tax collection and document forgery by certain former local government chairmen.

Governor Ademola Adeleke emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order across the state in light of these activities.

In a statement released from the Governor’s office, Adeleke expressed his concern regarding the actions of the court-sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) “Yes/No” chairmen.

He highlighted reports indicating that some of these individuals have established unauthorized revenue task forces, collected inappropriate fees from market operators, and issued forged documents on behalf of local government authorities.

Particularly drawing attention to Boripe Local Government, the Governor noted that a former chairman had allegedly set up an illegitimate revenue task force, distributing counterfeit identification letters and market revenue receipts.

“This behavior must cease immediately,” Adeleke asserted. “We need to question the motivations behind the unauthorized occupation of local government offices. We must prioritize the well-being of our communities and discourage any form of exploitation.”

The Governor has instructed the Commissioner of Police to engage with the individuals involved for clarification and has assigned his Special Adviser on Security to collaborate with law enforcement to ensure the directives are effectively implemented.

Adeleke reaffirmed that forging government documents and levying unauthorized revenue is not merely unethical but will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Our goal is to inform the public about these illegal activities related to a matter still under judicial review,” he stated. “Those found engaging in such misconduct will be held accountable.”

While the APC is currently pursuing an appeal against the court ruling regarding its council chairmen, the Governor emphasized that this legal process does not warrant the continuation of unauthorized actions at the grassroots level.