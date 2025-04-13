2027 Presidency: Stop The Billboards Promoting Myself And Shettima, I Will Tell You My Plans Later – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that he is not in support of the billboards springing up in various cities, promoting his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria.

The President said the billboards, observed prominently in Abuja and Kano, as well as other cities, feature pictures of himself, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

However, Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Oanuga, called on sponsors of the billboards and any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections to cease immediately.

The statement noted that while the President appreciates what his supporters are doing, the actions are outside the constitutionally approved time for election campaigns as regulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the electoral laws.

President Tinubu submitted that he and his deputy are committed to the task of governance and nation-building at the moment, and when the time is right for the 2027 campaigns, his plans will be revealed.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Worth noting is that some of these billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emblazoned on them are springing up in Abuja and Kano in particular.

“While President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima greatly appreciate their teeming and loyal supporters across the country for their enthusiasm and continuing support, the two leaders do not support any campaign that breaches the laws of the land.

“The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections. Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages. As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process.

“Until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the President has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him through any media channel—be it Out-of-Home, print, digital, radio, or television.

“Therefore, we urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately.

“President Tinubu and his deputy are fully committed to delivering the ongoing task of nation-building they have set for themselves. This commitment is evident in their focus on economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructural renewal, social investment, and national security.

“When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans,” the statement made available to Naija News reads.