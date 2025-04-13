2027 Coalition: APC Is Alert, We Won’t Allow Anyone Take Power From Our Hands – Uzodinma Warns Opposition

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unmoved by the opposition’s plan to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, the governor asserted that Nigerians will decide the fate of the APC during the 2027 polls.

Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, argued that Nigeria is practising partisan democracy, and not coalition democracy.

He stated that the ruling party is alert and they would not allow any individual take power from their hands.

He said, “What is a coalition? We are practising partisan democracy, not coalition democracy. Partisan democracy requires belonging to a political party to contest elections. When your party is no longer viable and you seek political oxygen, you must first leave the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before discussing alliances.

“I began by stating that you don’t change a winning team. We have seen where we were, where we are now, and where we are headed. Ultimately, Nigerians will decide our fate but that decision is years away. As a government, we still have over two years remaining in our term.

“If you focus on winning the next election when Nigerians entrusted you with a four-year mandate and you’ve barely completed two years, that becomes a distraction. This government remains focused. The APC is alert, and we won’t let anyone take what is in our hands. We are not asleep.

“The APC is the ruling party, and one does not change a winning team. When a player is winning, they keep playing. While we welcome new ideas and collaboration, since no one, not even the president, can solve national problems alone, it is through unity that Nigeria grows safer and stronger. For me, the APC is a formidable party, and we are committed to progress. From 2020 to 2025, 79% of my former opponents in Imo have joined the APC. A party is nothing without its people, and today, the majority in Imo are APC members.”