Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Benue LG Elections Today

The Benue State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal, convening at the NBA House in Abuja, is scheduled to issue its rulings today, April 12, 2025, regarding petitions stemming from the local government elections held on October 5, 2024.

Naija News reports that the local government areas involved in these petitions include Gboko, Tarka, Makurdi, Gwer West, Gwer East, Guma, and Buruku.

These cases are highly anticipated, following weeks of legal debates and thorough examination of the election processes and results.

The tribunal was officially established to address appeals arising from the decisions made by the initial Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Appeal Tribunal, led by Justice Dennis Igyuse and supported by Justices Michael Ugar and Maimuna Ikwulono, was moved from Makurdi to Abuja in March 2025 due to security issues and an ongoing strike by judiciary staff.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has claimed that he has successfully dismantled and collapsed every other political structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia stated this during his first-ever media chat held on Thursday in Makurdi. He asserted that he owed his 2023 victory to the people of Benue and not to any political class, a trend he believes will repeat itself.

The governor described himself as a people-driven leader whose strength lies in the grassroots rather than political endorsements or backroom deals.

He said, “As we speak, we’ve collapsed every other political establishment into our party. Will there be small parties trying to emerge? Perhaps.

“But for the most part, when I say ‘collapse,’ I mean they see what we are doing, and their concerns are being addressed. They are excited about the work we’re doing for the state.

“However, will there be political games trying to disrupt things? Yes, because their interests are no longer being catered to. They may try to create obstacles, but as a unified body, we shouldn’t be concerned about any discontent.

“With this, the governor said the coast is clear for him in the next election in 2027.

“Certainly, everyone would like to be in my position, but the question is: do they have the capacity? Are they people-oriented? Given the amount of work we’ve done, what new ideas do they bring to the table?

“The real strength is with the people, and I’m with the people. That’s what matters.

“Benue people know what we’re doing. They see the work. That’s the real campaign.”