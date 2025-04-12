Top Terrorist Commander, 100 Others Killed During Military Operation In Katsina

A top terrorist commander cum second-in-command to a leader linked to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), identified as Gwaska, has been killed alongside 100 others during a major military operation in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, made this known in a statement on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The commissioner said the operation was based on reliable intelligence and targeted key hideouts used by criminals in the region.

He revealed that Gwaska had recently moved from the Danmusa Local Government Area to Mununu Forest, where he was tracked and killed.

Mu’azu added that the forces recovered and subsequently destroyed two machine guns, locally fabricated shotguns, and other weapons to prevent their reuse by criminal elements.

The statement reads, “On April 10, 2025, the Nigerian Army’s 17th Brigade and 213 Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Air Component of the Nigerian Air Force executed a coordinated strike on bandit strongholds in Mununu Bakai, Zango, Jeka Arera, Malali, and Ruwan Godiya areas spanning Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas.

“The precision operation, based on actionable intelligence, eliminated a high-value target identified as Gwaska, who served as second-in-command to an ISWAP-linked leader.

In another operation, the security forces attacked a bandit route around Dutsen Wori along the Dandume-Kandamba Road, near the border with Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas.

Seven motorcycles were recovered, while four others were seen fleeing into the forest. The bandits were reportedly tracked from their base in the Maigora/Doroyi camp in Faskari.

Mu’azu added, “The operation, executed at approximately 3:45 am, resulted in the elimination of six bandits, including their commander, while several other bandits escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“It’s worthy of note that no casualties were reported among the security personnel who participated in this operation.”