Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 12th April, 2025

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday declared that the recent visit by some political heavyweights to former President Muhammadu Buhari was a post-sallah courtesy visit.

The former Governor disclosed that they participated in the Friday Jumaat prayers and also enjoyed a good meal with the former President.

El-Rufai, who took a jibe at his political opponents, particularly mentioned that the visit had no political colouring, as it was just about unity and brotherhood.

He clarified that the visit gave an opportunity to interact with their mentor.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai shared the details in a post via his account on the 𝕏 platform, accompanied by a video of the visit.

He wrote: “Former VP Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Aminu Tmbuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue) and I, among others, were in Kaduna for Post-Sallah courtesies to former President Muhammadu Buhari. We joined over faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at the Buhari Residence.

“By the way, our adversaries should not lose any sleep. It is not about politics. It is about unity and brotherhood. And since we are all politically irrelevant, we just prayed and enjoyed lunch with our mentor.”

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees currently circulating on social media, calling it false and misleading.

In a recent statement, Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, emphasized that the appointment of ambassadors is solely within the prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that no official nominations have been made at this time.

“Kindly disregard the frenzy about the ambassadorial list,” the statement read. “Be rest assured that, when it is ready, Mr. President will transmit the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

The ministry reassured Nigerians that they will be properly informed through official channels once the legitimate list of ambassadorial nominees is finalized.

This clarification follows heightened public interest in Nigeria’s diplomatic representation, particularly after the recall of all ambassadors in September 2023.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has signaled the end of his tenure, bidding farewell to colleagues at a regional election conference in Banjul, Gambia.

Speaking at the extraordinary general assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Yakubu confirmed that this was his final appearance as INEC Chairman, as his tenure ends later this year.

According to the Western Post, the INEC Chairman called for greater collaboration among West African election management bodies and expressed optimism about the restoration of democracy in countries currently under military rule in the region.

Yakubu’s remarks come amid speculation about his removal by President Bola Tinubu, following his absence at INEC’s office during a visit by opposition party leaders. However, his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, clarified that Yakubu was on an official assignment abroad and that National Commissioner Sam Olumekun was acting in his absence.

As the search for Yakubu’s successor intensifies, discussions among regional and political leaders are ongoing regarding the appointment process. Some have argued that the next INEC Chairman should come from a region outside the Southwest, while others emphasize the need for competence over regional or ethnic considerations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a deepening political crisis as discontent grows among its governors and top stakeholders, threatening its future barely two years after the 2023 presidential election loss.

Sources within the party have revealed to Nigerian Tribune that the 12 PDP governors have distanced themselves from the party’s national leadership, casting doubt on the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for May. This internal rift has raised concerns that the party may be ill-prepared for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Reports indicate that at least five PDP governors are considering alliances with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or a new political coalition expected to form ahead of the next elections.

This shift comes amid an ongoing internal crisis tied to the influence of the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his allies within the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The national leadership remains fractured, with many NWC members opposing Acting National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum due to his perceived loyalty to Wike. This division has effectively stalled the party’s ability to respond to major national issues, leaving it a weak opposition force.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of the PDP governors, recently took a stand by endorsing Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the party, opposing Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s claims to the same position.

However, Makinde’s relationship with Wike remains unclear, especially following their previous collaboration in the G5 group, which opposed the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

Tensions between Wike and other PDP governors, such as Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, have not led to support for the national leadership, further eroding party unity.

In recent months, governors have avoided the national secretariat in Abuja, and the party’s operations have nearly ground to a halt.

The federal government has rejected claims that the appointments by President Bola Tinubu are lopsided and do not portray the principles of federal character.

The government, in a statement on Friday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said all federal appointments made by the Tinubu government are based on fairness, equity, and national unity.

The statement, signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, said those accusing the government of bias in appointments are agents of disunity who want to spread hate among Nigerians.

Imohiosen further assured that the government of President Tinubu remains committed to promoting a united and equitable Nigeria with all its policies and actions.

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, has confirmed ongoing coalition talks between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that the PDP Chieftain stated this on Friday in Potiskum, Yobe State, while addressing his supporters and party members.

Speaking, Waziri dismissed claims that he defected to the APC. He noted that the main opposition party, PDP, has failed to hold the government accountable.

“Peoples Democratic Party is going through a lot of trials and tribulations. We have leadership problems, and the party needs to be repositioned to play its role as the leading opposition, especially to address the problems afflicting Nigeria in 2027,” he said.

Addressing the defection rumour, he assured that he remained a member of PDP. According to him, he was involved in the merger talks, not as a representative of PDP, but as a patriotic citizen.

“I have come to my people to dispel the rumour that I have defected to APC. That is not true. I am very much involved in the coalition and merger talks involving members of PDP, APC, Labour Party, and other political groups who are trying to build a strong political platform that can deliver credible candidates in 2027.

“But I am not in the talks representing PDP. I am there as a Nigerian, a democrat with an inalienable right to associate and express my views,” he clarified.

Reaffirming his stand on PDP, the former Minister of Police Affairs assured the party members he would carry them along in any decision.

A group of constituents from Kogi Central senatorial district has filed a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the upper legislative chamber, challenging the six-month suspension of their representative, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after rejecting a sexual harassment petition she filed against Akpabio. Neda Imaseun, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Conduct, Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, stated that the panel’s investigation determined that Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated Senate rules.

The legal action, filed at the Abuja Federal High Court and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, argues that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension infringes on her constituents’ constitutional right to political representation.

Represented by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, the plaintiffs argue that the March 6 suspension undermines democratic principles and violates Article 13(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees citizens the right to participate freely in their government through elected representatives.

The plaintiffs contend that the suspension has effectively silenced the voice of Kogi Central in national debates and legislative processes. They argue that the Senate acted beyond its powers and without lawful justification.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced fresh reforms aimed at improving land administration in the city.

The changes, set to take effect from April 21, 2025, include a strict 21-day deadline for land allottees to make full payments for right-of-occupancy (R-of-O) bills and associated charges. Failure to meet the deadline will result in the cancellation of the land offer.

The director of the FCTA land administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze and senior special assistant to the minister on public communications, Lere Olayinka disclosed the development in a joint statement.

The new policy stipulates that land allottees now have 21 days from the date of receiving an offer to pay all bills, fees, and charges, and submit a completed letter of acceptance alongside proof of payment.

Additionally, the reforms introduce a two-year limit within which all land granted in the FCT must be developed.

Dutch defender, Virgil van Dijk is on the verge of signing a new contract with Liverpool FC that will extend his stay at the club until June 2027.

Naija News gathered that the agreement has been finalized and approved by the legal teams involved, with Virgil van Dijk set to officially put pen to paper before the end of the current season.

This new deal will secure his presence at Anfield for an additional two years, alongside Mohamed Salah.

Currently, van Dijk is valued at approximately €28 million. Throughout the ongoing season, he has showcased his abilities by making 43 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, starting in each match. His contributions include 3 goals and 1 assist, underlining his importance in both defense and attack.

In tandem with van Dijk’s impending contract renewal, Naija News has reported that Liverpool FC have announced that Mohamed Salah has also signed a new deal, ensuring his presence at the club extends beyond the 2024-2025 season.

Talented Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Wunmi Toriola, has expressed desire to have more children with ex-husband.

Naija News reports that Wunmi, in an interview with TVC ‘Your View’, said her ex-husband told her she is a good mother to their child but may not be a good wife if they reconcile.

The thespian said they are co-parenting and getting along well, but she has no interest in remarrying now.

She said, “I’m not interested in getting married now, but I want to have more babies with my ex-husband.

”My ex-husband told me that I may not be a good wife to him if we come back together but he later told me that I’m a good mother to our children.

“He’s not married to another person yet but I can’t say if he’s already in a relationship, but right now we’re co-parenting very well.”

