Stop This Show Of Shame, I Don’t Have Issues With You Because You Supported APC – Mr Macaroni Knocks Seyi Law

Popular content creator, Mr Macaroni, has berated his colleague, Seyi Law, for claiming he is responsible for kick-starting his career.

Naija News understands that Seyi Law had accused Macaroni of being ungrateful in an ongoing feud over claims of helping to launch Macaroni’s career.

In a video posted on his X page on Friday, Seyi Law insinuated that Mr Macaroni had been dishonest, saying, “You can lie to everybody, but you can’t lie to yourself. The truth will find itself true at the right time.

Responding via his own X handle, Mr Macaroni dismissed the claims and described Seyi Law’s comments as “mischievous,” particularly regarding political affiliations.

He wrote, “Booda Seyi, please stop this dance of shame! You putting up this video suggesting that I have issues with you because of your political affiliation is mischievous. I have nothing against you because you supported APC!”

According to Macaroni, his real issue with Seyi Law stems from what he described as the latter’s “uncivilized behavior” during and after Nigeria’s general elections.

“I still maintain respectful relationships with several people who supported APC till now. Yours is an exception because of your uncivilized behavior during and after the elections. And this is an example,” Macaroni wrote.

He further accused Seyi Law of continuously labelling him as ungrateful, saying, “You have tried to paint me as an ingrate severally and I always looked away because I did not want to disrespect you. But when you start telling lies against me and try to label me the liar, that’s where I draw the line.”

The comedian also refuted Seyi Law’s claim that a cousin introduced them and facilitated their first collaboration.

“I never in my life asked Tolu (Your Cousin) to beg you to collaborate with me.. You reached out yourself, shared an idea and we executed it together,” he clarified, stating that he appreciated the collaboration but not the “false agenda” allegedly used to boost Seyi Law’s show or stir APC trolls online.

“I appreciated it then and I still appreciate it now. What I don’t appreciate is you creating a false agenda to either sell your show or invite your APC Trolls to attack me (Even tho I’m used to their attacks),” he said.