Rich People Owe Most, Can Spend Millions On Women – Spyro

Nigeria Singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, known by his stage name, Spyro, has said wealthy people find it hard to pay for value, but would gladly spend millions on women.

Naija News reports that the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner said rich people want to be offered free services because of their status.

In a post on his Instagram, the ‘Only Fine Girl’ crooner warned that he would not accept such treatment from billionaires, stressing that he worked hard to be successful.

“The people that owe the most are the RICH. Always wanting free things, especially your so-called billionaires. They can spend hundreds of millions on women, but when it comes to paying for value tendered, they begin to misbehave.

“Sha don’t bring it near me o, I worked really hard to be here and I ain’t pøor so if you want my services you pay my price. Simple,” he wrote.

I Will Never Marry Without ₦500 Million In My Account

In March, taking to his Instagram, Spyro voiced frustration at poverty and how it leads children to engage in crimes and immoral acts.

He urged his fans from poor families to prioritize ending poverty. Spyro narrates that he had a tough childhood because his parents were poor.

He said his childhood experience spiked his resolution to end poverty and ensure his children have a better life.

The ‘Count Your Blessings’ crooner added that he resolved not to marry until he had ₦500 million in his account.

He wrote: “I blame all these on bad parenting….”Train up a child (male/female) the way he should go and when he grows, he will not depart from it. A lot of us should be focused on ending the circle of poverty so that our children won’t be victims too but unfortunately, my generation just dey gallivant about, indulging in frivolities..hmm

“I was talking to someone earlier today about how I was never opportune to have toys as a kid; my childhood wasn’t the easiest, but one thing I told myself from a very tender age. My kids will never have to go through what I did and so I put myself to rigorous work. In fact, I will never marry without having N500m in my account. I fought, cried, and prayed, and today, I can afford to give my kids the life they want so they don’t become prey as I almost became one. This should be what we should focus on not criticizing.”