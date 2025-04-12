President Tinubu Salutes Felix Morka On 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, on his 60th birthday.

Tinubu characterized Morka as a devoted member of the party, a human rights attorney, and a specialist in urban development.

Naija News reports that the President’s message of congratulations was shared in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

Additionally, he acknowledged Morka’s contributions as the founder of the Social and Economic Rights Action Centre and his previous role as legal director at the Civil Liberties Organisation.

Morka is also set to assume the position of chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Television Authority.

The President praised Morka’s dedication to the APC, referring to him as “a steadfast party stalwart and strategic thinker.”

He emphasized Morka’s significant influence in shaping and disseminating the party’s message.

“President Tinubu acknowledges Mr. Morka’s crucial contribution to advancing the APC’s communication and publicity efforts and profoundly values his unwavering dedication.

“He commends Mr. Morka for articulating and effectively communicating the party’s vision, policies, and achievements. He notes that his intellectual acumen and steadfast commitment have significantly bolstered the APC’s public engagement,” the statement said.

As Morka gets ready to take the helm of the NTA board, President Tinubu has expressed his belief in Morka’s potential to effect positive transformation within the national broadcaster.

The President conveyed his assurance that Morka possesses the leadership qualities required to revitalize the national broadcaster and initiate a new phase of superior content across all platforms, as stated in the announcement.

Additionally, the President extended his prayers for Morka’s ongoing good health, wisdom, and dedication to serving the nation.