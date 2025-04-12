Police React As Explosion Rocks Computer Village In Lagos

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that it is investigating the explosion at a shop selling Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in Ikeja.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, provided this information in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, noting that the explosion occurred on Friday at 6:35 p.m. on Kodesho Street, located in the Computer Village area of Ikeja.

According to the statement, immediately following the incident, operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, along with the Mobile Police Detachment and Conventional Police Teams, secured and cordoned off the explosion site and surrounding areas.

Naija News understands that EOD specialists also conducted a thorough sweep of the area to ensure the safety of local residents and to support a detailed investigation to uncover the cause of the explosion.

The spokesperson also noted that the Commissioner of Police for the state, CP Olohundare Jimoh, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident for an immediate assessment.

“While investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion and other factors that might have caused the incident, the CP urges Lagos residents to remain calm and not to panic.

“The public are enjoined to go about their lawful engagements and businesses peacefully without fear or apprehension, as the scene of the explosion and the adjoining area have been rendered safe and secured,” Hundeyin noted.

He stated that five individuals, both inside and near the shop, who suffered varying degrees of injury, have been rescued and transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical care.

The spokesperson emphasized that the command is dedicated to ensuring peace and security across the state.