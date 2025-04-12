PHOTOS: Concerns As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Business owners and others reportedly lost millions of Naira due to a tanker explosion near Lead City University Road at the Ibadan Toll Gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News learnt that the explosion occurred at 2:45 PM, leaving the proprietors of the affected shops in a state of despair.

Reports indicate that one of the damaged shops contained computer equipment valued at millions.

Several vehicles and motorcycles parked along the road were also destroyed in the blaze.

At the time of this report, it was still unconfirmed whether there were any casualties resulting from the incident.

However, a source revealed that the truck driver and his assistant narrowly escaped serious injury.

Personnel from the Oyo State Fire Service and support from the Federal Fire Service were present to manage and contain the situation.

The owner of one of the affected shops, who refused to mention her name, told The Nation, “I just heard a bang from outside. Initially, I mistook it for a gunshot.

“Before I realised what is happening, the atmosphere has been enveloped with thick smoke.

“Calls were put through to the Fire Services. But before they arrived, the deed had been done.I have lost everything to the inferno. I don’t know where to start again.”

Confirming the incident, the general manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Rev. Akinyinka, said his men were on the ground at the scene.

He said the men of the State Fire Services have been able to put the spread of the fire to other shops in check.