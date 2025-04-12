‘No Nigerian Should Be Poor’ – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that God blessed Nigeria with everything it needed to be a prosperous nation.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo said Nigerians would not be poor if leaders could use the resources in the country to improve the lives of the citizens.

Obasanjo stated this at a dinner organized in his honour by the Abia State Government on Friday at the Government House, Umuahia.

“Nigerians have no business with poverty because God has given us all that we need.

“If we are mismanaging what God has given us, we do not have God to blame, we have ourselves to blame,” he said.

The first President of the 4th Republic lauded Governor Alex Otti for transforming the lives of Ndi Abia through his leadership.

He reiterated his commitment to good governance for the benefit of Nigerian citizens.

“For me, whether you don’t greet me or I greet you and you don’t answer, what is important to me is that the people of this country are getting what they deserve and what they deserve is good governance,” he stated.

Speaking, Governor Otti, who recalled his political journey from 2015, emphasized the importance of vision and hope in one’s life journey.

“Once you have vision, you have to keep to it. It took us ten years to get here, the two elections we contested from 2015 to 2019, we won clearly but they were all stolen.

“A lot of people had given up hope and said it wasn’t going to work, but I was sure that I heard clearly from God,” he said.

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was at the dinner, urged Ndi Abia to start working for Otti’s victory in 2027.

“APC and other parties are already mobilizing, if we don’t prepare now, we may lose out completely.

“We must not only protect what we have but also ensure that we come back in 2028 to celebrate true democratic success,” he stated.