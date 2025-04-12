No Civil Authority, Boko Haram Have Taken Over Three Borno Communities – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has revealed that Boko Haram terrorists are effectively governing several communities in some local government areas (LGAs) of Borno State, with no civil authorities present.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, the Borno South senator confirmed that these areas are under the control of Boko Haram militants.

“Yes, three,” Senator Ndume said when asked if certain areas in the state were being governed by the insurgents. “What we are saying is that there is no civil authority there, and the authority is Boko Haram,” he added.

The lawmaker went on to name the affected areas: “Gudumbali in Guzamala LGA, Marte, and Abadam.” When questioned about the presence of civil authorities in these regions, he simply responded, “None.”

Ndume expressed concern that the security forces are not adequately equipped to address the ongoing insurgency, which he warned is spreading across the North-East. This statement follows a similar remark by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who recently lamented the escalating insecurity in the state.

Governor Zulum had earlier stated that Borno is losing ground in its battle against Boko Haram, calling for additional support. “As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground,” Zulum remarked.

Ndume, an influential figure in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), echoed the governor’s concerns, emphasizing the severe impact of Boko Haram’s activities.

“From November last year till date, there were over 250 attacks in the state, and somebody is saying we should ignore the governor,” the senator said, highlighting the staggering loss of life.

“Over 100 soldiers have been killed, nearly 300 civilians have lost their lives, even though our soldiers gallantly killed 800 of these terrorists within this period,” he added.