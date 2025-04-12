Ndume Speaks On Buhari’s Support For Tinubu In 2023 Presidential Election

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has defended the position of former President Muhammadu Buhari regarding his support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels TV on Friday, Ndume addressed claims that Buhari did not support Tinubu in the election.

He disagreed with the assertion, stating that although Buhari was not actively involved on the campaign trail, he did offer his support.

Responding to the claim that Buhari had not supported Tinubu, Ndume confidently asserted, “But you know that I should know better than you on that. I know Buhari. If Buhari says he doesn’t like you, he even shows it on his face. He’s not the type of person that will play a double game. Maybe you could say he did not actively work for him. But definitely, he supported the president.”

He emphasised that Buhari had consistently expressed his support for Tinubu.

“And he has said it time and time again. Buhari is that type of person that if he’s not supporting you, he will tell you he’s not supporting you. So it’s just this side talk there. I’ve not discussed with him, but I know that he supported Tinubu,” Ndume added.

Senator Dismisses Defection Rumours

When asked about speculation regarding his potential defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndume categorically denied any such plans, reinforcing his commitment to the APC.

In response to the ongoing concerns about the alleged plans by the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc to pull out of the APC and join the SDP, Ndume acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

He cautioned that the potential defection of any political group should not be dismissed lightly, as every vote counts in the ever-evolving political landscape.