Ndume Expresses Concerns Over Tinubu’s Chances In 2027 Election

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s chances of securing a victory in the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday, Ndume discussed the current state of affairs and pointed out several challenges that could impact Tinubu’s political future.

When asked about President Tinubu’s prospects in the 2027 race, Ndume explained that circumstantial and evidential factors should cause concern.

“Circumstantially and also evidently, why I say circumstantially is because there is a global downturn that contributes to the economic downturn, increase in inflation, and downturn in the value of the naira,” Ndume said.

Naija News reports Ndume added that the economic challenges currently facing Nigeria are significant factors that may affect the President’s ability to garner widespread support for his re-election bid.

The senator further discussed the internal challenges within the presidency, particularly in terms of its ability to effectively unite and carry politicians.

According to Ndume, the inability to rally key political figures could lead to discontent within the ruling party and hinder Tinubu’s chances in the upcoming election.

He said, “If you look at the presidency itself, being unable to carry people effectively, especially politicians…”