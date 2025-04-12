NDLEA Destroys 1.6 Million kg Of Illicit Drugs Seized In Lagos, Ogun , Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed illicit drugs weighing 1.6 million kilograms seized across Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states,

Naija News reports that the destruction was carried out at an isolated location in Ipara, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun state, on Saturday.

Some of the illicit drugs destroyed include 123 kilograms of cocaine, 46.8 kilograms of heroin, 1.4 million kilograms of cannabis, 148,000 kilograms of codeine syrup, 3,244.26 kilograms of tramadol, 1,544 kilograms of skuchies, and 111 kilograms of methamphetamine, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the exercise was a testament to the agency’s steadfast commitment to tackling the scourge of drug trafficking in the country.

“The sheer volume of seizures, which totals approximately 1.6 million kilograms, serves as a reminder of the grave danger these substances pose to public health until they are completely and irreversibly destroyed.

“The NDLEA operates under a clear mandate to reduce these narcotics to rubble. At all times, we discharge this duty with the utmost seriousness and diligence,” he said.

He warned those involved in drug trafficking that the times have changed and there will be no breathing space or any safe haven for them in Nigeria.

“To those still involved in the illicit drug trade, we will persist in reminding them that times have changed.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering in its commitment to providing the leadership and political will required to eradicate this menace.

“At the NDLEA, we are fully prepared to pursue our objective of holding accountable those who defy the law. In the past four years, we have successfully prosecuted and got convicted 10,572 such offenders, who are now serving various jail terms,” he warned.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo for their support for the Commands and operations of the Agency in their respective states.

Represented at the occasion by the agency’s Director of Assets and Financial Investigation (DAFI), Ibrahim Abdul, Marwa justified the public destruction of the confiscated drugs.

“The rationale is simple: to show transparency and accountability. By making this process open, we affirm our collective resolve against the insidious activities of illicit drug trafficking.

“This exercise is not merely symbolic—it is forensic, grounded in evidence. Random laboratory tests are carried out to confirm the authenticity of the seized items.

“The substances are destroyed with the approval of the court after the cases linked to them have been brought to closure, following arrests and successful prosecution,” he stated.

In his remark at the ceremony, Governor Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Olusola Subair, commended the efforts of the leadership and personnel of NDLEA in combating illicit drugs.

“Their work in saving lives, in strengthening communities and upholding the rule of law is well appreciated,” he said.

“We must invest in prevention through education, through counseling and youth empowerment initiatives. We must strengthen rehabilitation centers and provide support systems for those battling addiction,” Governor Abiodun added.