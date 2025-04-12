‘My Father Will Not Support Atiku’ – Bauchi Gov’s Son Declares

The son of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Shamsudeen, has asserted that his father will not support the presidential ambitions of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

In a message shared on his X account (formerly Twitter), @shamsudeen_bala, he replied to a user who expressed optimism about a potential collaboration between Atiku and Governor Mohammed to rejuvenate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shamsudeen elaborated that Atiku had previously undermined his father’s re-election campaign in 2023 by endorsing the opposition and rallying prominent figures in Bauchi against him.

“Honestly, it would be difficult,” he wrote.

“Because even if he wins, there’s nothing he would do for us except settle old scores. He didn’t support us in 2023—he backed the APC candidate and used Bauchi elites to oppose us. We barely survived it. He’s made it clear he doesn’t value us enough to engage in dialogue.”

His comments highlight ongoing rifts within the PDP ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Below is the social media chat in Hausa.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to the home of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that this visit follows a recent engagement by opposition leaders with the former President.

Recall that former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, along with prominent politicians such as El-Rufa’i, had previously met with Buhari at his residence in Kaduna State.

Political analysts have suggested that this visit by the opposition is part of a strategy to present a united front against the current administration in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Notably, just days prior to the opposition leaders’ visit, Buhari had welcomed governors affiliated with the APC for discussions.

The former President reiterated his dedication to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier last month.