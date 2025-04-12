Miscreants Misinforming Public About Rivers State – Govt

The Rivers State Government has urged the public to rely only on information from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Naija News reports that a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG, Dede Friday, dismissed reports of purported 1000 recruitment and appointment of former Chairman of Ikwerre Council Area, Samuel Nwanosike, as the Sole Administrator of the Rivers Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

The statement, on Friday, stated that the Sole Administrator of Rivers, Vice-Admiral lbok-Ete Ibas (retd), did not approve any of the appointments.

The Permanent Secretary said such statements were the handwork of miscreants who were committed to misinforming the general public.

It read: “It has come to the notice of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government that some miscreants are going about misinforming the public with purported Special Government Announcements or Releases claimed to have been signed by the Secretary to the State Government.

“Please be informed that all official communications from the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government have appropriate channels through which they are circulated.

“Be aware that while the Rivers State Government is focused to ensure progress and sustainable development, any individual or group of persons out to disinform and misinform the public to cause disaffection in the system will be appropriately dealt with upon being identified.”