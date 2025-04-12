Lagos State Council Election Set For July 12, LASIEC Announces

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has officially scheduled the state council elections for July 12.

This announcement was made on Friday by the LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo, in a statement issued in Lagos.

Naija News reports Ojo revealed that the election will determine the 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats across Lagos State. In the event that a re-run is necessary, it will take place on July 19.

LASIEC has already begun preparations for the election, with the official launch of the electoral process through the release of the Notice of Election. The election will encompass all 20 Local Governments, 37 LCDAs, and 376 wards across the state.

Ojo also confirmed that political parties are required to visit the LASIEC headquarters to obtain nomination forms for their candidates. A key meeting with all registered political parties has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“The Election Guidelines will be published on April 17,” Ojo added, outlining the next steps in the electoral process.

Campaigns and rallies will begin on April 18 and run until July 9, giving candidates ample time to engage with the electorate. Furthermore, nomination forms for “substituted” and “only candidate” submissions must be submitted between June 18 and June 25.

LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (rtd), reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring a fair, free, and credible election. He assured all political parties would be provided a level playing field throughout the electoral process.

Okikiolu-Ighile also urged political parties and aspirants to adhere strictly to the electoral timetable, emphasizing that the integrity of the election process depends on the compliance of all involved parties.