Kcee Opens Up On Romantic Relationship With Popular Nollywood Actress, Ebube Nwagbo

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has recalled his past romance with popular Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo.

Naija News reports that Kcee, in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted Temisan Emmanuel, said he almost married the movie star before the relationship went sour.

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner said they were the talk of the town back in the day and repeatedly made headlines in newspapers.

He said, “My scandals were before social media became rampant. I was just about young boy dating one actress. Me and actresses were always headlining the papers. I love actresses back then. Who wouldn’t?

“I can’t name all the actresses I have dated but I will mention that our relationship was everywhere; Ebube Nwagbo. Our relationship was always on the front covers of newspapers. And we usually sit on the front row of every red carpet show.

“We were close to getting married. Whatever that happened, happened.”

Kcee married his wife Ijeoma in 2010, and they have two children.

However, Ebube Nwagbo is currently single, and over the years, the media has linked her romantically to several men, including Ogbonna Nwankwo, Emmanuel Emenike and Ray Emordi.