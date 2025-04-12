Kano Deputy Gov Speaks On Safety Of Northerners In Edo

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, has confirmed that Northerners residing in Edo State are safe and continue to engage in their legitimate business activities.

Naija News reports that Gwarzo’s submission comes following the recent tragic incident involving the deaths of 16 hunters in Uromi, located in the Esan North-East Local Government Area.

Gwarzo made this statement on Friday while speaking to reporters after his return from Edo State, where he led a prominent delegation from the Kano State Government to investigate the events surrounding the killings.

As the chair of the Kano State investigation committee, the Deputy Governor emphasized that this visit was a follow-up to a previous condolence visit made by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to Kano.

“From the mammoth crowd of Northerners and people of Edo State that received us at Uromi and Benin, and the expressions we saw on their faces, it is clear that Northerners there are very much comfortable, very much at home, feeling very safe,” Gwarzo said.

In his remark, Governor Okpebholo, who visited the Bunkure and Toronkawa communities to condole with the families of the slain hunters, described the reception in Edo as overwhelming and peaceful.

He said, “It took us almost two hours to reach Uromi from Benin. There was a huge crowd waiting for us, both indigenous people and Northerners living and working in Uromi. What we have seen is really encouraging.”

Gwarzo said the leadership in Edo State, political, traditional, and religious,s unanimously condemned the killings in strong terms and vowed to ensure justice for the victims.

“There is leadership there. Political leadership has rejected and condemned this obnoxious act, this very tragic incident. The traditional leadership was so outspoken and vocal. The religious leadership also condemned the heinous incident,” he said.

He added that Governor Okpebholo had taken firm steps to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. “The governor has disbanded the vigilance group, and the key figures that perpetrated the dastardly act have been arrested. More arrests are expected as some suspects are still on the run.”

According to the Deputy Governor, security operatives, including the police and Department of State Services (DSS) are intensifying efforts to apprehend all those involved.

Gwarzo said the Kano State Government’s primary concern remains justice and compensation for the families of the victims.

“All we need is justice, and justice must be seen to be done. They have told us that they have arrested a number of people about 14. That’s a good step forward,” he added.

He also revealed that Governor Okpebholo promised that the victims’ families would be compensated for both the loss of lives and the destruction of property, including a vehicle and goods the victims were transporting from Port Harcourt.

“The governor has assured us that there is going to be compensation for those who lost their lives and those who lost their belongings. The whole vehicle was burnt,” he added.