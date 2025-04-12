Just In: 7 Killed, Many Others Injured As Boko Haram Explosion Rocks Borno State

At least seven people were killed on Saturday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno State.

Naija News gathered that the seven persons killed were part of commuters along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road, which passes through the Sambisa forest.

According to several sources, the explosion, which left many other persons with varying degrees of injury, happened while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri.

The Maiduguri-Damboa Road links Maiduguri to several local government areas in Southern Borno and has been a hotspot for Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade.

The road was closed to vehicles and commuters until the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum opened the road for passengers to travel to Damboa, Chibok and other LGAs in southern Borno with the help of a military convoy serving as security cover for the commuters.

The convoy traverses the road two times a week after scanning for IEDs by the military, and this has been going on for over two years now.

While more details are being expected on the explosion, injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Maiduguri for prompt medical attention.

The development comes a few days after Governor Zulum cried out about the renewed activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.