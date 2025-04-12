‘Inaccurate And Unfair’ – FG To Probe US Claims Of Religious Intimidation

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding freedoms of religion, expression, and association, assuring the United States that any reports of threats or intimidation against religious leaders will be thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by acting spokesman Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the government expressed concern over a recent social media post by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The post referenced the security situation in Nigeria, particularly the testimonies of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula at a U.S. Congressional Hearing on Religious Persecution in Nigeria.

While acknowledging that the religious leaders were entitled to their opinions and freedom of expression, the statement emphasized that their testimonies had misrepresented facts and oversimplified a complex national issue.

The government assured that it would investigate any threats against religious leaders, but stressed that the issue of religious persecution in Nigeria had been inaccurately portrayed.

“The assertion that the Nigerian government has ‘allowed the violence to escalate unchecked’ is both inaccurate and unfair,” the statement read.

It highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, pointing to actions such as deploying security forces to conflict zones, engaging in peace-building between farmers and herders, strengthening intelligence operations, and implementing policies aimed at addressing the root causes of violence, including land use reforms and economic development.

The statement concluded by clarifying that Nigeria is facing multiple security threats, including banditry, terrorism, and organized crime, which affect various communities regardless of religion.

The government reiterated that, while challenges remain, it has been actively working to address these issues and would not tolerate misinformation regarding its efforts.