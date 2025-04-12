‘If I Have Opportunity To Be Fifth Wife, I Will Take It’ – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality cum actress, Toke Makinwa, has said she is currently at a point in life where her marital choices are limited.

Naija News reports that Toke made this known in the latest episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, shared via her YouTube page.

The 40-year-old said she would accept being a second, third, fourth, or even fifth wife if given the opportunity.

Toke had asked her guest on the show, Banke Kuku, saying, “As independent women, do you think that we have glamourised this notion of being independent?

“Yeah. It’s tough,” Kuku replied.

Makinwa added, “I won’t lie, Banke. Let me break it down. Forget the cameras. At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth or fifth wife, I will take it.”

The movie star stated that she needs a man to lean on sometimes.

She said, “Let me tell you what the biggest thing for me is, I am the boss everywhere and that could be tiring. You feel like you need someone to lean on. Someone that could decide what is for dinner. Must it be me?”