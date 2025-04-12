I Plan On Visiting Buhari; Tinubu Should Be Worried – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be concerned if former President Muhammadu Buhari is not on his side, stressing that Buhari’s influence remains significant, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Ndume acknowledged that while Buhari may have lost some of his influence after leaving office, he still commands a strong following.

The senator said he was also planning a visit to Buhari.

“Buhari’s followership has diminished naturally because it is different when you are not in power and after spending like eight years in power. Of course, his popularity, everything has diminished, it is natural, but you can’t write him off especially with the Northern masses. The followership of Buhari has been occultic. You cannot explain it,” Ndume said.

He added that Buhari’s appeal is still widespread among the people, particularly the Talakawas, or the masses. “If Buhari is coming here now, you will see people rushing to see him. Everybody including those in the vegetable market will rush here. Buhari is still with the Talakawas,” he emphasized.

According to Ndume, President Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not supporting him, as every vote counts.

“Tinubu should be worried if Buhari is not on his side. Every number counts and Buhari has one vote. Tinubu should also be worried about my position. Because I have one vote for him. He does not have a vote for me,” the senator remarked.

The comments come on the heels of a visit to Buhari’s Kaduna residence by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other key opposition figures. Ndume also revealed that he was planning to visit Buhari himself.

The situation has raised concerns within the All Progressives Congress (APC) following reports of potential defections from the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, which remains a key faction within the party. This concern was amplified after a meeting between Buhari and APC governors in Kaduna earlier this week.

The governors reportedly sought Buhari’s intervention to prevent defections from the party, particularly by influential members of the CPC bloc. This bloc’s potential departure is seen as a threat to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections. The CPC, which merged with other parties in 2013 to form the APC, remains a crucial element of the party’s support base.

Buhari’s enduring influence among his supporters in the North has raised fears within the APC that if he backs the CPC’s departure, it could have disastrous consequences for the party’s future. Several former ministers and APC members, including former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, have already left for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), sparking further concerns about the party’s stability.