‘I Am Deeply Worried About My Life’ – Najatu Alleges Threats, Knocks Tinubu

Political activist Najatu Muhammad has sounded an alarm over alleged threats to her life, which she attributes to the “attack dogs” of those in power, following her persistent criticism of the government and its officials.

In a statement titled “Communities in Abyss, Country on the Brink,” Muhammad also condemned the administration of President Bola Tinubu for what she described as incompetence and the worsening security situation across the country.

She expressed concern over the federal government’s failure to address the deepening crisis, describing the current state of affairs as a nightmare.

“The failure of the APC-led federal government under Mr. Tinubu is nothing short of horror and terror,” she said.

She specifically addressed the continuous threats she has received from individuals aligned with those in power.

“I am deeply worried about my life and my well-being. However, I refuse to be intimidated or compromised by these agents of evil. My life is in the hands of Allah the almighty and not the Nigerian government and its dark agents of evil,” she asserted.

Muhammad also criticized the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for claiming that insecurity in Nigeria had been reduced by 90%. She pointed to the recent brutal killings in Plateau and Edo states, including the massacre of over 60 people in Plateau’s Bokkos communities. The incident, which occurred between April 2 and April 3, 2025, saw Bokkos communities, including Mangar Tamiso, Daffo, and others, besieged for hours without intervention from the security agencies.

“The sheer failure of President Tinubu’s APC-led government is nothing short of horror and terror,” she said, adding that the recurring violence raised alarming questions about the government’s ability to maintain order and whether the insecurity was a deliberate attempt to destabilize the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The Bokkos massacre… families were wiped out, livelihoods destroyed, hopes shattered, and worst of all, over 60 lives lost,” she lamented. “This is the price Nigeria is paying for bad leadership. This price is too costly, and we will certainly not continue to take it lightly.”

Muhammad accused government officials and security agencies of widespread ineptitude and negligence, asserting that corruption within the security forces had become the norm.

She also criticized the government’s approach to security, lamenting that officials were more focused on protecting the interests of corrupt politicians and their families rather than the safety of ordinary citizens.

“The president is away in France mortgaging our future to a declining globalist French elite. Our lives are being taken by marauders at a time when our future is being stolen by corrupt globalist elites and their local stooges,” she said.

“What is worse is a complete power grab by corrupt political elites that have successfully steered Nigeria’s security outfits away from protecting the lives and properties of citizens towards the protection of corrupt politicians, their families, and their stolen wealth.”

“Northern Nigeria has become a guillotine for the slaughter of Northern citizens, Muslims and Christians alike. We are witnessing sustained carnage on a scale that is not just alarming but unsurprising,” she said.