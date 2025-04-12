FG To Build 100 Housing Units Each In 774 LGAs

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to construct 100 housing units in each of the 774 local government areas of the country, amounting to a total of 77,400 units.

Naija News reports that the construction is expected to be completed within one year from the launch date.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, made this known while receiving a delegation from Creative Sphere Limited at the Ministry’s headquarters, in Mabushi, on Wednesday.

The Minister said the project aligned with President Bola Tinubu‘s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to decent housing.

Dangiwa explained that the programme would be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF).

“Each estate will be equipped with auxiliary facilities such as recreational areas, a primary school, a police outpost, a clinic, and a shopping mall,” he said.

Regarding the allocation of the houses, the Minister explained that 80% of the houses would be sold to Nigerians living in the local government areas who earn a living wage, adding that interested individuals would be required to contribute one-third of their monthly income.

“Anyone earning as low as N30,000 per month will be able to purchase a house, as they will only need to pay N10,000 monthly, which is one-third of their earnings. Similarly, someone earning N90,000 will pay N30,000,” he explained.

He further revealed that the remaining 20% of the housing units would be allocated free of charge to citizens with low or no income, such as widows, orphans, and others identified as vulnerable in society.