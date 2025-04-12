‘Come And See For Yourself’ – APC Chieftain Knocks Tinubu’s Minister Over Comment On Insecurity In Borno

A former Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry, Yerima Lawan Kareto, has invited the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, to visit Borno and accompany him to Damasak, the headquarters of the Mobbar local government area.

Naija News reports that the prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a native of Damasak—a previously liberated border town near the Niger Republic, located approximately 190.5 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital, offered to drive the Minister through the area personally.

He aims for Idris to witness the situation firsthand before making any public statements regarding the recent resurgence of Boko Haram violence in the region.

It is worth noting that during an Expanded Security Council Meeting held last Tuesday in Maiduguri, which included heads of security agencies, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, Governor Babagana Zulum expressed concerns that the state might be losing ground to Boko Haram insurgents due to the recent wave of attacks that have resulted in numerous casualties and the displacement of military formations in areas such as Wulgo, Sabon Gari, Wajirko, and Izge.

In response, a press statement released on Wednesday and signed by Minister Idris refuted Zulum’s assertions.

The Minister reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to fighting terrorism and banditry nationwide, asserting that security agencies are diligently working to restore order in Borno and other affected states.

The Minister’s statement attracted wider public condemnations.

However, a day after (Thursday,10th April 2025), the Minister’s media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, back-peddled and described the report credited to his Boss as “categorically false and a gross distortion of the minister’s remarks.”

Ibrahim stressed that at no point did the Minister say, “Ignore Zulum, Boko Haram has not taken over Borno.”

However, reacting in a press statement signed by Hon. Kareto, a copy which was made available to our Correspondent at the week end, the former Borno Commissioner said, such terse statement from the Minister’s Media aide alleging that he (the Minister) was misquoted, is not enough, but inviting Idris to Borno would also avail him the opportunity to personally tender apology to Government and the good people of Borno.

Kareto expressed shock at the Minister, who sits in his comfort zone in Abuja and is dishing out statements himself or through his media aide on the subject matter.

He insisted that such back-pedalling tactics were not enough to make the Government and the good people of Borno believe that he (Minister Idris) was actually misquoted.

“Let me informed the Minister that such statement is not enough to cool the high tensions raised on the resilient Borno people who have trust and confidence on Governor Babagana Zulum’s good governance, this can be attested to numerous people oriented projects and the unrelenting support in cash and kind to security agencies since 2019 to date.

“Minister Idris have to come to Borno under my personal invitation to follow me to Damasak. This would avail him the opportunity to tender an unreserved apology and to tell Nigerians whether Governor Zulum, the Shehu Of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi and other security agencies who deliberated extensively on the renewed attacks, were all better informed that Borno is losing ground to terrorists or not,” the APC chieftain said.

Kareto who said Borno people stood firmly and in solidarity at all times to the present administration, urges Governor Zulum and the security agencies, especially the troops in the frontline not to be deterred by the Minister’s outburst, but remain committed and focused in the fight against the renewed killings and other criminalities bedevilling many communities in the state