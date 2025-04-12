Bwala Is A Maga Dog, I’m Not Afraid Of Him – Ndume

Borno South lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, as a ‘maga dog.’

Naija News reports ‘maga dog’ is defined on the internet as a street language used to describe people that can not be trusted because they can turn on their benefactors quickly.

Ndume made the submission on Friday during an interview with Channels Television, where he was asked about being scared of Bwala.

In response, Ndume categorically noted that he is not scared of Bwala as the presidential media aide has no electoral value and can not win elections.

The lawmaker added that he has no fear about the possibility of Ndume and his people coming after him or planning to replace him as the representative of the people of Borno South in the National Assembly.

Ndume added that even if given the ticket, Bwala can not win an election in Borno State as he has tried contesting the senatorial position before and failed woefully.

“Bwala cannot win the House of Assembly. Bwala tried to be a senator; did he get anywhere? I don’t want to talk about Bwala, Bwala is a maga dog,” Ndume said.

Earlier, Naija News had also reported that Bwala accused the Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, of allegedly having secret meetings with the opposition coalition about the 2027 elections.

Bwala also debunked any ambition of contesting the election for the Borno South Senatorial District in order to replace Ndume in the National Assembly.

The presidential media aide, however, accused Ndume of failing to deliver any promise to the senatorial district despite representing the people in the National Assembly for twenty-one years.

Not done, Bwala further alleged that Ndume loves criticizing leaders, but when he himself is criticized, his followers and supporters start issuing death threats to people.