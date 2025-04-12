BREAKING: Scores Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack On Benue Community

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of individuals were reportedly killed, and numerous homes have been set on fire in Benue State due to a recent surge of violent attacks allegedly executed by suspected armed herdsmen early on Saturday morning.

Naija News learnt that several communities, including Tombo Mbaya in the Buruku Local Government Area, as well as the adjacent Mbachoughu and Mbanyagber in Tarka LGA, were targeted in this coordinated assault.

The villages affected, such as Ortese Mbaatsua, Garagboughul, Usen, Tomahar, and Tse Damkor, reportedly experienced significant turmoil as residents fled in large numbers, seeking refuge from the violence.

A source informed Daily Post that displaced families have sought shelter in nearby towns, leaving many traumatized and without homes.

More details shortly…