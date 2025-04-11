You’re An Animal, What Exactly Is Funny? – Nollywood Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Lambastes Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has slammed her colleague, Eniola Badmus, for body shaming her.

Naija News reports that this comes after Eniola, the Special Assistant to the House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, reacted to a video on Opeyemi’s page.

Eniola asked Opeyemi what happened to her hairline.

She wrote, “Ope where is your front hair???”

Displeased with the comment, Opeyemi, during an Instagram Live session with fans, said Eniola Badmus ought not to have dropped such a comment, especially as someone who had also experienced the pain of body shaming on social media.

According to the thespian, Eniola had never interacted with her posts, and it is surprising to see such a comment.

Hurling insults at Eniola, Opeyemi said the actress cum politician is an animal and an ignorant person, adding that the people who call her friends should be wary of her.

She said, “This livestream is for Eniola Badmus. I’ve decided not to pay attention to wailing wailers, I’ve decided not to pay attention to ignorant and evil set of people. I understand the way social media is and I know there are a lot of animals in human form but I’ve only decided to reply to Eniola Badmus. That is the comment she dropped on one of my videos with a lot of likes from ignorant people like herself. Eniola, it should not have been you. You used to be an image of ridicule and body shaming on social media, to now think that you who has experienced the hurt and pain of body shaming, could come under my video.

“You have never helped in promoting anything that has to do with me, you rarely drop comments on my videos, you rarely like my videos or interact on anything that has to do with me, but for you, Eniola Badmus, to come under my post and drop this comment, I swear to God that you’re an animal. I am not ignorant of the fact that there are many evil people out there, but not somebody of your calibre, especially someone that has felt the shame of body shaming.

“What exactly is funny? What exactly was that statement for? You’re beautiful Eniola? You see yourself in the mirror and what you see is beauty? You think a person’s physical appearance is all beauty is about? You are ignorant. The only thing you have expressed is your ignorance and who you are and I pity the people who have you around as their friend.”