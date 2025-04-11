Your Actions Undermine Democratic Institutions – NBA Knocks Sole Administrator, Relocates Conference From Rivers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced that it will relocate its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Enugu due to the recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), General Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, and AGCPC Chair Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the association expressed that while there had been widespread excitement about Port Harcourt being the host city, the appointment of a sole administrator—who is a retired military officer—has created a situation that no longer allows the Garden City to host the conference.

The NBA stated that despite the soaring registration numbers indicating high enthusiasm for the event, the governing style of the sole administrator, which the association describes as military-like, has undermined democratic processes. The NBA noted that although the administrator is dressed in civilian attire, his command-style governance disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and ongoing litigation.

The statement read, “Indeed, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend. However, the unfortunate turn of events in Rivers State has understandably stalled the momentum and affected advanced preparations for the conference.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a Sole Administrator, who operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule.”

It further stated that this development prompted members to demand a change in venue, leading to an emergency session of the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) on March 27, 2025. The meeting resulted in a unanimous consensus that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.

The NBA also expressed concerns that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State violated Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, and that the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions contravened Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution.

The association argued that the National Assembly’s ratification of the state of emergency, executed via a voice vote instead of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority, amounted to a subversion of the Constitution.

In light of these undemocratic developments, the NBA concluded that Port Harcourt could no longer be considered a justifiable venue for the 2025 AGC.

The statement emphasized that hosting the event in such conditions would amount to tacitly endorsing constitutional violations and the subversion of the rule of law.

The NBA reaffirmed its commitment to holding the 2025 AGC in a state where constitutional democracy is intact, announcing that the conference would now be held in Enugu, known as the historic Coal City.

The association expressed confidence that the city possesses the infrastructure to host a conference of such scale and that the relocation would not compromise their efforts to deliver a successful and impactful event.

This decision comes after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Following this, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.) was appointed as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during the suspension period.