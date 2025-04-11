‘You Owe Peretei An Apology’ – Senator Tofowomo Slams Ondo PDP Leaders Over Crisis

The turmoil within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State intensified as party leader, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo criticized its leadership, labeling them as traitors.

Tofowomo who represented Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State at the 9th National Assembly, further alleged that the leaders had failed to honour their commitment to the party’s spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, regarding the state chairmanship position, which ultimately led to Peretei’s resignation from the party.

Additionally, he voiced his disappointment over the party’s failure to secure victories in the elections across all 18 local government areas of the state.

He said: “The party leadership owes Peretei an apology for playing games with him and for betraying him.

“The leadership had previously invited Peretei to express interest in the party chairmanship position. If the leadership were not the ones who invited him to show interest, I would not have been this angry. It would have been a different story. Our party lost the election across the 18 local governments, and it was 18-0.”

“Am I to blame for the PDP’s failure in other local governments, including Ajayi’s ward? Was it not on record that the party’s candidate did not even win his ward? I am a bona fide member of the PDP, and I have paid my dues.”

Naija News had reported earlier how the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, announced his resignation from the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party’s chairman of Arogbo Ward I in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area on Wednesday, Peretei expressed his belief that the PDP is transitioning from being in the “Intensive Care Unit to the morgue.”

He explained that his decision to leave the PDP stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, which he claims has no intention of winning any future elections.

“I wish to inform you about my decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as those who claim to be at the leadership of the party have no intention to win any elections, now or in the future,” he wrote in the letter.

Peretei criticized the party’s leadership for prioritizing personal interests over the party’s success, stating, “It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.”

He also reflected on his long history with the party, having served as the financial secretary from 1999 to 2003 and later as the state publicity secretary.

Peretei expressed regret that despite his contributions, those who have “held the party hostage” have continued to prevent the party from winning elections.