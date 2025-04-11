Women Protest In Port Harcourt, Demand Reinstatement Of Fubara

A large number of women staged a protest march in Port Harcourt on Friday, calling for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the protesters, who marched to the State Government House, expressed their dissatisfaction with the ongoing situation in the state, demanding the return of their duly elected governor.

The women carried various placards with bold inscriptions, including “Bring back Fubara,” “Is the law different for Rivers State?”, “God of justice, arise for Rivers State,” “Save our democracy,” and “End injustice and bring back our governor.”

The protesters made it clear that they were acting as “mothers and wives,” showing solidarity in their call for justice and the restoration of democratic principles in the state.

The demonstrators appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to immediately reinstate all democratic institutions in Rivers State, including the return of the duly elected governor.

They further criticized the ongoing situation in the state, describing the suspension of Fubara and the imposition of a state of emergency as an “unconstitutional military rule, masked as a state of emergency.”

The protest comes after Governor Siminalayi Fubara was suspended in March 2025 for six months following President Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

As part of the suspension, Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the State House of Assembly were suspended from office. The action sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it undermines democratic processes in the state.

Watch the video below: