Wike Announces Fresh Reforms In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has announced fresh reforms aimed at improving land administration in the city.

The changes, set to take effect from April 21, 2025, include a strict 21-day deadline for land allottees to make full payments for right of occupancy (R-of-O) bills and associated charges. Failure to meet the deadline will result in the cancellation of the land offer.

The director of the FCTA land administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze and senior special assistant to the minister on public communications, Lere Olayinka disclosed the development in a joint statement.

The new policy stipulates that land allottees now have 21 days from the date of receiving an offer to pay all bills, fees, and charges, and submit a completed letter of acceptance alongside proof of payment.

Additionally, the reforms introduce a two-year limit within which all land granted in the FCT must be developed.

The statement read in parts, “This has caused delay in revenue receivable due to non-collection of Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and non-payment of bills, slower pace of infrastructural development, sustained land speculation and racketeering while huge expenses have been incurred by the FCT Administration through repeated advertisements and publications notifying the public on the need for collection of R-of-O and timely payment of bills and charges.

“Consequently, as against the unspecified period within which to collect the Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and make full payment of the Statutory Right of Occupancy bills and charges, land allottees now have 21 days from the date of offer, to make full payment of all bills, fees, rents and charges prescribed on offers of Statutory Rights of Occupancy and submit a duly completed Letter of acceptance alongside evidence of payments, or lose the offer.

“The period within which to erect and complete developments on any land granted in the FCT is now two years from the date of the commencement of the R-of-O.

“Therefore, any R-of-O bills and any other payments made outside the stipulated 21 days shall be considered invalid while any land granted should be developed within two years.”