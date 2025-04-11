Why We Visited Buhari – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday declared that the recent visit by some political heavyweights to former President Muhammadu Buhari was a post-sallah courtesy visit.

The former Governor disclosed that they participated in the Friday Jumaat prayers and also enjoyed a good meal with the former President.

El-Rufai, who took a jibe at his political opponents, particularly mentioned that the visit had no political colouring, as it was just about unity and brotherhood.

He clarified that the visit gave an opportunity to interact with their mentor.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai shared the details in a post via his account on the 𝕏 platform, accompanied by a video of the visit.

He wrote: “Former VP Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Aminu Tmbuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue) and I, among others, were in Kaduna for Post-Sallah courtesies to former President Muhammadu Buhari. We joined over faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at the Buhari Residence.

“By the way, our adversaries should not lose any sleep. It is not about politics. It is about unity and brotherhood. And since we are all politically irrelevant, we just prayed and enjoyed lunch with our mentor.”

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, led a post-Sallah visit to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Kaduna State.

Atiku made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Atiku was accompanied by the former Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, the Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Taminu Tambuwal, the former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; and other politicians.

The former Vice President stated that as the Waziri Adamawa, he was obligated to be in his home state during the Sallah celebration.

Atiku stated that he had a wonderful time with Buhari, stressing that the former President cracked him up to the extent that his ribs hurt.