Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 11th April, 2025

The presidency has acknowledged errors in an earlier released list said to be a compilation of appointments made by President Bola Tinubu since assuming office in 2023.

The previous list was released on Wednesday night by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Naija News reports that Dare was reacting to Senator Ali Ndume’s latest statement accusing Tinubu of failing to adhere to the principle of federal character with his appointments.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, the presidential aide stated that Tinubu is a detribalized leader.

Dare said a more expansive view of key federal appointments across major government institutions and agencies shows that the President is on the right track as far as Federal character is concerned.

According to the former Sports Minister, a glance at the list of 134 federal appointments he released shows that the Northern part of this country has a total of 71 appointments compared to 63 for the entire South.

However, Dare, in an updated statement via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, said the previously released list of appointments has been discovered to be incorrect as it contained some errors.

The presidential aide added that an updated list would be provided later.

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) about the high likelihood of flooding between April and November 2025.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, during the unveiling of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja on Thursday.

Naija News reports that Prof. Utsev highlighted the states most at risk of severe flooding, which include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, and Jigawa.

Other states on the list include Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT.

The Minister expressed grave concern over the rising threat of flooding in the country, emphasizing that the increasing frequency and severity of floods have been exacerbated by climate change.

He also forecasted flooding in coastal and riverine areas, such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Ondo, due to rising sea levels and tidal surges. These areas, he said, would face significant disruptions in fishing, wildlife habitation, and river navigation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has promised the support of the National Assembly to the Nigerian Military in winning all forms of war in the country.

The Senate President said the lawmakers would provide necessary support to the administration of President Bola Tinubu in its efforts to turn the Nigerian military into a world-class force.

Naija News reports Akpabio gave the pledge on Thursday, April 10, at the inaugural high-level roundtable of the National Defence College (NDC) Irregular Warfare Centre in Abuja, where he was the Special Guest of Honour.

Represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the Senate President said the military is fighting both a frontline war and the war of perception among Nigerians.

During the event, Akpabio promised the support of the National Assembly in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s defense systems and promote regional security through collaborative research and strategic planning initiatives.

The Senate President saluted members of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in defending the country against adversaries and urged them to continue to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human dignity.

A prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has raised eyebrows over the political maneuvers surrounding the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Galadima claimed that El-Rufai is being used as a placeholder for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, within the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an interview with AIT, Galadima expressed disbelief over why Atiku, who has had a history of political clashes with El-Rufai, would align himself with the former governor.

He questioned the logic behind the alliance, considering the animosity between the two politicians in the past.

The Northeast caucus of the National Assembly has accused President Bola Tinubu of shortchanging the region in the execution of major projects, political appointments and other decisions by his government.

The allegation was made on Thursday by the caucus, which is the umbrella body for Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the North-East geopolitical zone.

The caucus appealed to the President to review some of the actions of his administration by giving fair representation to the North-East, which comprises of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe states.

They made their position known at a press conference they addressed at the National Assembly in Abuja while demanding fairness and equity.

Naija News reports the position of the lawmakers was made public days after Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, accused President Tinubu of making lopsided appointments, an allegation already debunked by the presidency.

The caucus on Thursday, specifically alleged exclusion by the government from the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), a $530million agriculture development programme jointly funded by the Federal Government, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Speaking on the development, the leader of the caucus, Senator Danjuma Goje, expressed the displeasure of the group on the exclusion of the Northeast from the SAPZ programme in spite of the region accounting for one-third of Nigeria’s total land mass and being the largest producer of livestock and other food products.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an investigation into an alleged assassination plot against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the petition, dated April 3, 2025, comes after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public outburst on April 1, 2025, in which she accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to assassinate her in Kogi State. She claimed that the plot was designed to make it appear as though her constituents were responsible for her death.

In his petition, Akpabio vehemently denied the accusation, calling it a “heinous lie” and a “reckless and deliberate attempt” to tarnish his reputation. He demanded the prosecution of Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation.

The Senate President characterized the allegation as politically motivated, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of attempting to incite political unrest and damage his public image. He also emphasized that the accusation was made without any supporting evidence.

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, has emphasized that Africa’s growing youth population should be seen as an economic advantage rather than a challenge, stressing the need for significant investment in human capital development and financial support.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture dismissed the idea of empowerment schemes that offer small financial incentives, insisting that young people require substantial funding to bring their ideas to life.

Expressing concern over the mass migration of young talents, Adesina highlighted that Africa has over 465 million youths aged 15 to 35, warning against the risk of neglecting this demographic advantage.

Drawing comparisons with India and China, Adesina argued that a large population is not a burden but an opportunity, provided the right policies are in place to equip young people with relevant skills and employment opportunities.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered restriction on broadcasting the controversial song, “Tell Your Papa” by veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Naija News reports that the recently released song targets the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, calling on him to confront his father over the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

In the track titled “Tell Your Papa,” shared via 𝕏 on Sunday, Abdulkareem delivered a blunt message, pointing at the current hardship many Nigerians are facing.

In a memo dated April 9, 2025 and issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, NBC barred Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the trending song, citing its objectionable nature.

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, prohibiting content deemed inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency from being aired on Nigerian broadcast platforms.

According to NBC, while the song has been trending across social media platforms, its lyrical content fails to meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opted out of his planned celebrity boxing match with his colleague, Darlington Achakpo Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known in a video via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said he is uninterested in fighting with Speed Darlington, stressing he would fight former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with ₦100 million bet.

He further suggested that Speed Darlington was only leveraging the proposed bout to promote his upcoming show scheduled for April.

Former Arsenal defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not see anything special in Declan Rice’s first free-kick goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid.

Bronckhorst argued that Declan Rice’s free-kick goal would have been avoided if Real Madrid had organized their defense properly.

During a discussion on Ziggo Sports, Bronckhorst echoed the sentiments of former Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder, who remarked that Rice’s goal was fairly routine for a right-footed player.

Sneijder pointed out that Real Madrid’s wall was not positioned correctly, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois anticipated a free-kick from left-footer Bukayo Saka. This miscalculation allowed Rice to successfully shoot around the wall from an angle that typically should have been well-defended.

Bronckhorst supported Sneijder’s analysis, stating, “I agree with Wesley. The wall was too far to the right, enabling Rice to find a path to score. A shot like that should be relatively straightforward for a player in that position.”

