Tinubu Meets US State Department Senior Advisor, Massad Boulos In Paris

President Bola Tinubu met United States Department of State Senior Advisor, Massad Boulous, in Paris, France, to discuss collaboration to build lasting peace in Africa.

Naija News reports that the meeting between President Tinubu and Boulous centered on efforts to address perennial conflict in an Eastern African nation, Democratic Republic of Congo.

A brief statement posted on 𝕏 by the United States Mission in Nigeria and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the meeting was held on Thursday.

The meeting also offered an opportunity for discussion on expanding economic cooperation amid President Donald Trump‘s tariff war.

“State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss regional security including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC.

“They also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa,” US Mission in Nigeria wrote.

Recall that the US on February 20th sanctioned two individuals and two entities linked to violence and human rights abuses in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The two individuals, Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, and the Congo River Alliance spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, alongside two of Kanyuka’s companies, Kingston Fresh and Kingston Holding, were accused of aiding rebel M23.

The statement signed by US Secretary of State spokesman, Tammy Bruce, said the “action underscores the need for Rwanda to return to negotiations under the Angola-led Luanda Process to achieve a resolution to the conflict in eastern DRC.”

The United States called on the “leaders of Rwanda to end their support for M23, itself already designated by both the United States and the UN, and withdraw all Rwandan Defense Force troops from DRC territory.

“We call on Rwanda to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC. We also urge the Governments of Rwanda and the DRC to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses.

“The persistence of conflict impedes economic development and dissuades U.S. businesses from investing in both Rwanda and the DRC—a loss for the region and the American people.”