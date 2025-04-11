‘Tinubu Government Reduces Career Diplomats In Ambassadorial Nominee List’

The President Bola Tinubu-led government has reportedly deviated from the traditional 70/30 percentage ratio for ambassadorial nominees, reducing the number of career diplomats in favor of political appointees.

A diplomatic source, who spoke with The Sun anonymously, expressed concerns over the development, which they argued could result in inadequate representation for Nigeria on the global stage.

Naija News reports that the source explained that the customary ratio, which allocates 70% of ambassadorial positions to career diplomats and 30% to political appointees, has now been altered.

The source said, “And that they have reduced even the number or the percentage for career diplomats which is very sad. They said they reduced the percentage for career diplomats.

“You know the rule says 30 percent political and 70 percent career. But they have been depleting it and from what I am hearing, they are depleting it even further, which is sad.”

Asked what it portended for the country, the source said, “It means that there will be more non-career ambassadors than career.”

While some non-career diplomats may have the potential to adjust quickly to diplomatic duties, the source highlighted that the change appears to be politically motivated, stating, “there are some non-career that can pick up the diplomatic vibe quickly and deliver.

“This is just jobs for the boys. The career expectation of career diplomats is just being jettisoned for political interests.”

Several high-profile political figures, including former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), former senator Shehu Sani, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, have been reported as part of the list of nominees undergoing security screening.

However, sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not independently verify the full list or confirm the status of these individuals.

While the Ministry has acknowledged that there has been significant speculation about the balance between career diplomats and political nominees, they have maintained that the list is still being reviewed.

The final list will be presented to President Tinubu, who will forward it to the National Assembly for confirmation.