They Don’t Even Have A Councillor In Anambra – Soludo Rubbishes APC’s Chances In Upcoming Gubernatorial

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks what it takes to defeat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

The governor made the declaration during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has repeatedly stated that the APC had its eyes on southern states under the opposition control, such as Edo, Anambra, Osun and Oyo states.

However, responding during the interview, Soludo said comparisons with states like Edo, Imo, and Kogi were misguided, adding that the APC lacks the grassroots presence to win in the state.

“When you referenced Edo, Imo, and Kogi—that’s a bit off. In Imo, it was the incumbent APC that got re-elected. In Kogi, the incumbent APC also got re-elected. In Edo, the APC controls three Senate seats, several House of Representatives members, and many in the state House of Assembly. It was a competitive race between APC and PDP,” he said

He added, “Now, come to Anambra. APC doesn’t even have a councillor—not one. In all previous elections, they’ve never been able to get any traction. Look at the last several general and local government elections—they scored just about 3–4% of the votes. You can’t put something on nothing.”

Despite his confidence, Soludo, however, emphasised that APGA would approach the election as underdogs.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. Every contest is a contest. There’s no wrestling match that’s a joke. We will contest like we’re the underdog. That’s the spirit,” he said.

On fears of federal interference in the election, Soludo expressed trust in democratic institutions

“I have confidence in the institutions organising the election. I believe in INEC, in the President, and in the Federal Government. I believe they will uphold democracy and ensure a level playing field,” he stated.

Soludo also reaffirmed his commitment to governance, listing achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.