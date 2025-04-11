Sunhak Peace Prize: This Honour Belongs To Every Nigerian – Jonathan

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said it was an honour to be one of the recipients of the Sunhak Peace Prize.

Naija News reports that Sunhak Peace Prize was founded by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, the wife of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, of South Korea.

Through awarding the Sunhak Peace Prize, recognition is given to individuals who have willingly sacrificed themselves for peace.

Former President Jonathan became the third person and the first African leader to win this category of the Sunhak Award after former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen.

On his 𝕏 handle, after receiving the 2025 award, the 6th in the series, which took place in Seoul, on Friday, Jonathan stated that the award belonged to all Nigerians who believed in peace.

“Hugely grateful for the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize that was presented to me today at an official ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

“This honour belongs to every Nigerian who believes in the possibility of peace and to every African working for the progress and advancement of our continent.

“I congratulate other awardees and thank the co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation, as well as my wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, for her love and support,” he wrote.