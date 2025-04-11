South America Submit Official Proposal To Expand 2030 FIFA World Cup To 64 Teams

An official proposal to expand the men’s 2030 FIFA World Cup to include 64 teams has been presented to FIFA by the South American football governing body, Conmebol.

Note that the 2030 FIFA World Cup is set to be co-hosted by Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, with the competition’s opening matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, the latter of which hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup will see a shift from the traditional 32-team format to 48 teams, marking a significant expansion in the tournament’s capacity.

Conmebol aims to take this further by proposing a leap to 64 teams for the 2030 edition, which coincides with the centenary celebration of the World Cup.

This momentous occasion is seen as an opportunity to allow as many nations as possible to participate in what Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez described as a global celebration.

He stated, “This will allow all countries to have the opportunity to live the world experience and so nobody on the planet is left out of the party.”

The initial idea of expanding the tournament was informally discussed during a FIFA Council meeting in March, introduced by the president of the Uruguayan Football Federation, Ignacio Alonso.

In response to this proposal, FIFA acknowledged its responsibility to evaluate suggestions made by its council members. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the Conmebol Congress, where he underscored the significance of the 2030 event, calling it an “exceptional milestone.”

On the other hand, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed his skepticism at a recent news conference, labeling the idea a “bad idea.” He reflected on his surprise at the proposal’s introduction, emphasizing the potential drawbacks of such a significant increase in the number of teams.

Note that the 2030 World Cup marks a historic occasion, as it will be the first time the tournament is held across three continents—Europe, Africa, and South America.

The hosts, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, were officially selected in 2024, with the traditional powerhouses of Argentina and Paraguay also involved in hosting matches to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the World Cup, a tournament that began with Uruguay’s victory in 1930.

The FIFA Congress scheduled for May 15 in Paraguay will be a crucial platform for discussing and potentially ratifying Conmebol’s ambitious proposal.