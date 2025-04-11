SERAP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To FG, NBC To Reverse Ban On Eedris Abdulkareem’s Protest Song, “Tell Your Papa”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding an immediate reversal of what it described as the unlawful ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest protest song, “Tell Your Papa.”

In a statement released via its 𝕏 platform on Thursday, SERAP condemned the ban, calling it a violation of the artist’s fundamental right to freedom of expression and threatening legal action if the directive is not rescinded within the stipulated time.

“The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission, which has stopped Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single.

“If the ban is not reversed within 48 hours, we’ll see the government in court,” SERAP said in the statement.

The advocacy group, known for its work on human rights and transparency, expressed its firm stance against what it termed an attack on freedom of speech and artistic expression in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the NBC’s decision came via a memo dated April 9, 2025, and signed by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi.

The commission classified the song as “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB), citing Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which restricts the airing of content deemed offensive or against public decency.

The memo, titled “Restriction on broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem,” stated, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.”

The NBC’s directive further requested broadcasting stations to refrain from airing the song, citing the need to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

Known for his outspoken views on governance, corruption, and social justice, Eedris Abdulkareem has long used his music as a platform to address critical issues facing Nigeria.

His latest track, “Tell Your Papa,” has been described as a critique of the current administration, highlighting issues such as economic hardship and governance failures.