Ruben Amorim Defends Andre Onana After Erroneous Show In Lyon Vs United Clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has defended his goalkeeper, Andre Onana, after a challenging performance in the club’s tense 2-2 draw against Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Amorim acknowledged his share of responsibility, stating, “If you look at the season, I’ve made more mistakes than the players during these last months. It happens.”

In the match held in France, Thiago Almada opened the scoring for Lyon with a free-kick that unexpectedly slipped past Andre Onana, catching the goalkeeper off guard.

As the game progressed, Manchester United managed to equalize just before half-time with a goal from Leny Yoro.

It seemed that Joshua Zirkzee had put United in a winning position with a goal late in the second half. However, in a moment of misjudgment, Onana spilled a routine shot that fell into the path of Rayan Cherki, who capitalized on the opportunity to score a late equalizer for Lyon.

Given the stakes of the encounter and the culmination of a series of disappointing results, Amorim advised Onana to redirect his focus toward the upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United, emphasizing the importance of maintaining concentration and resilience.

“Andre must concentrate on the next game in the Premier League before we turn our attention to the second leg,” Amorim stated.

“When one player makes a mistake, it often reflects on the whole team.”

As United prepare for their upcoming clash against Newcastle and the decisive match against Lyon at Old Trafford next week, all eyes will be on Onana to see how he will bounce back from the challenging encounter.