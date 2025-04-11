Rivers: ‘In Fact, What He’s Doing Is Pouring Petrol On A Fire’ – Briggs Condemns Ibas’ Action

Human rights activist and prominent Rivers State commentator, Ann-Kio Briggs, has launched a scathing attack on the Federal Government’s decision to appoint Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, accusing him of implementing a dangerous and unconstitutional agenda.

In an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, Briggs voiced strong concerns about the ongoing situation in the state, which she believes is becoming increasingly volatile due to Ibas’ defiance of court orders and his actions in restructuring state and local government institutions.

Naija News reports that Briggs expressed that Ibas, instead of calming tensions in the state, is exacerbating them.

“If we accept that Vice Admiral Ibas was called out of retirement and sent to Rivers State to keep the peace, then he is very far from doing that. In fact, what he’s doing is pouring petrol on a fire the president may have thought was simmering. He’s set it ablaze,” Briggs said.

Since President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State has been operating without commissioners or an active executive cabinet.

However, instead of acting as a neutral caretaker, Ibas has made bold moves, including the removal of elected local government officials, the appointment of caretaker administrators, and the reconstitution of the state’s electoral commission to oversee local elections.

Briggs accused Ibas of violating both the spirit and the letter of the law with his actions.

“He’s not from Rivers State. How does he know who to appoint? On what basis is he removing civil servants and replacing them? That’s unconstitutional,” she said, questioning the legitimacy of the appointments made by the Sole Administrator.

She further alleged that Ibas’s actions were politically motivated, asserting that he was advancing the interests of a powerful political figure.

“The people being removed are not Wike’s people. The people he is bringing in are Wike’s people. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure that out. He’s playing a dangerous script,” Briggs claimed.

Briggs also called on President Tinubu to reconsider the intervention in Rivers State, suggesting that the president has been misinformed.

“There was no insecurity in Rivers State. The president has been grossly misinformed—through no fault of his own—but clearly misinformed by those with personal, political, economic, and power interests in Rivers State,” Briggs said.

She urged that more neutral figures, such as Bishop Matthew Kukah and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, be considered for any peacebuilding roles in the state.

“We would have more confidence if neutral individuals like them were involved. Frankly, we don’t want Ibas in that role,” Briggs added.

As the crisis deepens, Briggs warned of the growing anger among the people of Rivers and the potential for civil unrest. “There is serious concern. I say this as a daughter of Rivers State. This kind of situation can explode,” she said.