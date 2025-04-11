Rivers Administrator, Ibas Debunks Fake Recruitment Announcement

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), has strongly refuted false reports circulating on social media that he had approved the recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the state’s civil service.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the acting Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Inyingi Brown, clarified that the viral claim was baseless and misleading.

The announcement, which suggested that an application portal would open by midnight on Sunday, April 13, 2025, was falsely attributed to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The statement further emphasized that any official announcement regarding civil service employment would be released through proper channels by the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, not via unverified social media platforms.

“We wish to categorically inform the people of Rivers State and the general public to ignore the fake announcement. Appropriate information will be released by the Rivers State Civil Service Commission when it falls due,” the statement added.

Brown reiterated that the civil service follows a structured and transparent recruitment process, and any developments related to employment opportunities will be communicated officially by the relevant state agencies.

Naija News understands that the report emerged hours after Ibas issued appointments in Rivers State.