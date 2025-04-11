Pro-Wike Rally In Bayelsa Postponed Amid Court Order, Political Tensions

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Bayelsa State have postponed their planned rally and inauguration of the political group, ‘New Associates,’ which was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 12, in Yenagoa.

The rally, intended to show support for Wike and to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Bayelsa sons and daughters into various political offices, will now take place on April 26, 2025.

Naija News reports that the postponement comes after the Bayelsa State government opposed the rally, citing concerns over potential unrest.

Earlier this week, a state high court issued an order restraining the supporters from holding the rally in the state.

The legal action against the rally was prompted by the planned pro-Wike event coinciding with a Pro-Diri rally, organized by supporters of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

The two rallies were set to take place on the same day, at the same venue, and at the same time, raising concerns of a possible clash between the supporters of the two politicians.

To prevent any potential violence or clashes, the conveners of the Pro-Wike rally decided to push back their event to April 26.

The lead convener of the rally and South-South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), George Turnah, along with members of his political group, stated that the shift was made to avoid conflict with supporters of Governor Diri.

However, Turnah made it clear that if supporters of any other politician decided to hold a rally on the new date, his group would go ahead with their rally as planned.

Turnah also mentioned that they had not yet been served with the court order restraining them from holding the rally. Despite this, the decision was made to postpone the rally in the interest of peace and political stability in Bayelsa State.

He said, “It’s a pleasure to address you this afternoon, especially regarding our preparations for the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Chapter of The New Associates. This grassroots political movement is committed to rallying support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration. We strongly believe that President Tinubu’s success is intertwined with Nigeria’s success, and as citizens, we must support our leadership in achieving this vision.

“As a peaceful organisation, we are dedicated to promoting peace, security, and the well-being of all Nigerians. Every single life, whether an Ijaw man or any other Nigerian, is precious and of utmost importance to us.

“In light of recent developments, you may recall that several Pro-Diri and Pro-Tambuwal groups have issued public notices expressing their intentions to hold solidarity rallies in support of their respective leaders, opting to do so on the same date and at the same venue we have chosen for our programme.

“We are inclined to allow them the right and space to hold their events as scheduled, creating an atmosphere that will enable the entire country to witness their capacities and acceptance among the Ijaw people in Bayelsa State.

“As such, we will now hold our inauguration and mega rally on Saturday, 26th April 2025, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. This decision has been made in deference to notable leaders and fathers of the Ijaw nation who have, for various reasons, reached out to us to consider a shift in date.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Grand Patron, other patrons, matrons, leaders, associates, and the teeming members of The New Associates across the state for their unwavering support, encouragement, and solidarity during this time.

“We also extend our gratitude to the people of Bayelsa State and Ijaw nation for their interest and enthusiasm to be part of this mass movement aimed at the liberation of our land and empowerment of our people. We ask that we all keep the momentum going.”