‘Prevail On Wike, Fubara’ – Senator Dickson Tell Tinubu, Gives Details Of Meeting With Suspended Rivers Governor

Bayelsa West Senator, Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution.

Naija News reports that Dickson, in a statement via his Facebook page on Friday, April 11, 2025, after a meeting with Fubara in Port Harcourt, the state capital, revealed that the duo discussed the extreme political developments in the State in the last couple of weeks.

The lawmaker appealed to all the youths in the State, particularly those of Ijaw Nation across the Niger Delta, to continue to be peaceful and resist any provocation or incitement to violence.

Dickson also urged the youths to refrain from violence and destructive tendencies, particularly the destruction and vandalization of strategic oil and gas facilities in the region, stating that such action can cause further pollution damage to the already compromised environment.

The Senator refuted claims of the Ijaw nation being at war with President Tinubu over the suspension of Fubara.

He said, “I want to appeal to all our people, the youths of Rivers State, and in particular the youths of Ijaw Nation, in Rivers State and across the Niger Delta, from Arugbo in Ondo State, to Ibeno in Akwa Ibom State, to continue to be peaceful and resist any provocation or incitement to violence. They should refrain from violence and destructive tendencies, particularly the destruction and vandalization of strategic oil and gas infrastructure in the region, which has the tendency to cause further pollution-damage to our already compromised environment, slow down the pace of economic development and activities in the region, and create fiscal challenges for government at all levels in the country, especially at this time when the global economy is experiencing unprecedented instability with consequences for all nations.

“I urge all stakeholders to place the overall well-being of Rivers state, its people, the Niger Delta region and the entire country in their decisions, utterances and actions.

I also urge the Sole Administrator, who himself is a highly decorated and respected military veteran from the Niger Delta region, to refrain from actions that do not build confidence and aid the quick and amicable resolution of the crisis.

“I commend the security forces for keeping peace in the region and urge them to continue to work with stakeholders and constituted authorities to do so, even in Rivers State and across the Niger Delta region.

“I call on the President to prevail on stakeholders, especially my brother the FCT Minister and the Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution. As I have always said, there are no perfect fathers and sons.

“We must learn to tolerate and manage one another in spite of our imperfections and always remember the unique relationship they have built over the years, which has led to the emergence of the governor. It is always the divine prerogative of fathers to tolerate and forebear for the overall interest of all.

“On the part of the President, I would like to state that the Ijaw Nation is not at war with the Federal Government or with the President, and we are looking up to him as the leader of the nation to lead in the resolution of the issues and restore normalcy and democratic rule. I call on all leaders from the Niger Delta both at the State and National level to play an active part in the resolution of this issue.

“The Ijaw Nation is not at war with the President or the APC-led Federal Government. On the contrary the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation have always stood for a restructured and truly federal Nigeria where power is properly devolved, accelerated infrastructure and human capital development, environmental justice and fairness for all, and an inclusive Nigeria. On all these issues, we are encouraged to see the President as a partner from his antecedence and not a foe irrespective of party differences as some may portray.”