Peter Obi Sends Powerful Delegation To Prison For Boy Who Stood In Front Of His Convoy (Photos)

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed solidarity with the imprisoned young boy, Qudir Yusuf Alabi, who stood before his campaign convoy in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

The Obi delegation visited Alabi at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre in Apapa, Lagos.

This was made known on Friday by the Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, in a post via his 𝕏 handle.

Naija News reports that during the visit, the delegation connected with Qudir’s mother and sister.

“His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, through the Obidient Movement, visited Qudir Yusuf Alabi at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre in Apapa, Lagos During the visit, he connected with Qudir’s mother and sister, standing in solidarity with the family and expressing unwavering support during this difficult time,” the post read in part.

See the photos.

It would be recalled that the Peter Obi, has earlier ordered Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, to intervene in the case of a young boy, Yusuf Alabi, reportedly languishing in the Kirikiri Prison, Lagos State.

Naija News recalls that Yusuf went viral ahead of the 2023 general elections for standing in front of the convoy of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to reports online, Yusuf was returning from work when he was apprehended by a group of individuals in his neighborhood and taken to the police station.

They accused him of being involved in theft and street fighting, but some eyewitnesses and supporters have described the accusation as false.

Reacting to the issue, Obi, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, appealed to the police and other agents of the government to continuously operate within the law and the rules and stop the weaponizing of citizens.