Ola Aina Ruled Out Of Nottingham Forest Vs Everton Clash

Nottingham Forest’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has confirmed that Ola Aina will not be available for the club’s upcoming Premier League match against Everton due to an injury.

Ola Aina, who has been a key player for the Premier League club, sustained a calf injury during Forest’s impressive home victory over Manchester United two weeks ago.

The Nigerian full-back was unable to participate in last weekend’s tough 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, highlighting the defensive challenges the team faced in his absence.

In a recent press conference, Nuno expressed his disappointment about Aina’s unavailability for the Everton clash, saying, “For this game, no, unfortunately not.” However, he remains optimistic about Aina’s recovery, adding, “For the next one, we hope. It is going to be assessing day by day.”

Nuno also emphasized Ola Aina’s dedication to returning to the pitch, noting, “He spends, I don’t know how many hours at the training ground, receiving treatment, so we are trying to have him back as soon as possible.”

The manager’s comments reflect both the player’s commitment to recovery and the coaching staff’s hope for a swift return, which could be crucial for the team as they look to bounce back after their recent loss.

Note that Nottingham Forest are currently occupying the third spot on the Premier League table despite their defeat to Aston Villa on April 5. They currently have 57 points in 31 games, 16 points below first-placed Liverpool.